Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,798,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,122,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,487,000 after buying an additional 149,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

ACN opened at $249.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.79. The company has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

