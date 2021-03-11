Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 188.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 171,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182 in the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WWW opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $37.40.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

