Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nucor by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $66.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

