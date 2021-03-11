Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vonage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 708,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vonage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

NASDAQ VG opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -120.49, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,255,000. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

