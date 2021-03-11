Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.