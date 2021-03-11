Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

Cummins stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.26. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $273.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

