Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,117 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,204,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,548,000 after acquiring an additional 193,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,227,000 after acquiring an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,005,000 after acquiring an additional 118,856 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

