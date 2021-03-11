Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

