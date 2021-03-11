Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($4.53) Per Share

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dyne Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.53) per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DYN. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

