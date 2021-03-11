Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ealixir stock remained flat at $$3.96 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508. Ealixir has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

