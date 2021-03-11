Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVY)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE:EVY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

