ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of ECN opened at C$8.27 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$8.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -87.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECN. CSFB set a C$10.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

