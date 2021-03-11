Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Berry Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 873,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,504,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 671,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 36,533 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 70,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $63.27. 693,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,639,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

