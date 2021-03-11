Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 12,050 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises approximately 2.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $38,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,054. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

