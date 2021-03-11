Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 5,600 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.8% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 144.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after acquiring an additional 473,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,287,000 after purchasing an additional 265,483 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 43,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.72. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

