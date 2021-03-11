Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,952 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 4.5% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.95. 334,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,168,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

