Edgeless (EDG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,284.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Edgeless has a market cap of $509,495.24 and $1,284.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00705969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00066444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Edgeless is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

