Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

