Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,487 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average of $190.69. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

