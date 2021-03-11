Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251,302 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $33.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

