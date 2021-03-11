Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $11.53 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.59. 243,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,977,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

