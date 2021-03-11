Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 247.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.73.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $250.22 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

