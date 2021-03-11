Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $30.07 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $30,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

APD traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $269.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,561. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.65. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

