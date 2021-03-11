Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $12.81 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 274,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,807,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 84,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,625. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

