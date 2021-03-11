Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 19,088 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 562.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

NYSE:HUM traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, hitting $406.29. 25,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

