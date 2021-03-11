Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 24,095 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 73.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 262,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 110,631 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 50.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 246,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,209. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

