Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,278 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SSNC opened at $67.38 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.