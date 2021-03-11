Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

