Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.76), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EIGR opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.54. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

