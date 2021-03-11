Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Paul Waterman Sells 49,759 Shares of Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

Shares of LON:ELM opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £744.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.14. Elementis plc has a one year low of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 134.80 ($1.76).

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

