Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Up 1,054.3% in February

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 1,054.3% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,714,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Elite Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 463,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

