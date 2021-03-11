Ellen Syburg Bartel Sells 12,500 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $403,538.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $521.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

WSBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

