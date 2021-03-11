Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.85. Eltek shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of -2.54.

Get Eltek alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELTK. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eltek by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Eltek by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eltek by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.