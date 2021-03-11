Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.16). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Embraer.

ERJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

NYSE ERJ opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Embraer by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

