Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.40

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.27, with a volume of 13666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.04.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after buying an additional 423,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $411,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

