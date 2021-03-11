Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.86.

TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.92. The company had a trading volume of 333,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,407. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

