Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stake Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Encore Wire by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,756,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Encore Wire by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

