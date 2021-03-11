Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$9.23 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$9.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$827.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

