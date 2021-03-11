Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Trading Up 6.3%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 202,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 649,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.