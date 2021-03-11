Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ET. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 122,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

