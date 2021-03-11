EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for about 2.4% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 12,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

