ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XNGSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. ENN Energy has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

