Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Lowered by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Entegris by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,420. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

