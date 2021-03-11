EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $63.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

EOG traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.60. 108,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,276. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

