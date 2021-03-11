EOS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOSI) Short Interest Update

EOS International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 228.9% from the February 11th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

EOS International stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. EOS International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About EOS International

EOS International, Inc provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.WebÂintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services.

