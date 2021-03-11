Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPORQ opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

