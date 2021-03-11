Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of SQM opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.