Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $6.09.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

