Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $26.60 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

