ERHC Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ERHC Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERHE) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the February 11th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,874,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ERHE remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,815,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,223. ERHC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get ERHC Energy alerts:

ERHC Energy Company Profile

ERHC Energy Inc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ERHC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERHC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.